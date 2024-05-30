Toddlers, Infants Among Hundreds Of Child Sex Abuse Images In Cairo Man's Possession

Greene County resident Drew Caswell, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography in Albany federal court on Wednesday, May 29.

According to prosecutors, Caswell confessed to using a file-hosting service to download child pornography and then shared numerous photos and videos on X, formerly Twitter.

He also admitted to possessing illicit images on his cell phone, including nearly 300 pictures and videos of toddlers and infants being sexually abused.

Caswell faces between five and 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he’s sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood,” a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

