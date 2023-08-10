Partly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Teen's Drunken Joyride With 9 Others In New Lebanon Leads To Charges For 24-Year-Old Party Host

A man is facing charges in connection with a 16-year-old’s alleged drunken joyride with nine other teens in the region.

A 16-year-old is accused of driving over 100 miles per hour with nine underage passengers while under the influence of alcohol on Route 20 in New Lebanon on Sunday, July 23.
A 16-year-old is accused of driving over 100 miles per hour with nine underage passengers while under the influence of alcohol on Route 20 in New Lebanon on Sunday, July 23. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user kali9
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened Sunday, July 23, in Columbia County, on Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon, according to New York State Police.

A trooper stopped the teen’s Honda Civic after reportedly observing the car going over 100 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

The trooper determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They also found nine other teen passengers inside the car, two of whom were riding in the trunk.

The driver was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, Leandra’s Law. All ten teens were then released to their parents.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, State Police announced that 24-year-old Daquan Williams, of Albany, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Williams reportedly hosted a party in the town of Nassau that the teens had left shortly before they were stopped by police.

He allegedly advertised the party on social media, resulting in a “sizable underage attendance,” troopers said.

Williams was issued an appearance ticket to the Nassau Town Court on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and was released.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE