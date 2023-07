Columbia County resident Robert Coons, of the city of Hudson, was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, near Columbia and North 3rd streets.

He was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 518-828-3388.

