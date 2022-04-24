Police Locate Duo Who Stole Items, Including Glasses, From Cars In Catskill

Surveillance footage helped police identify two suspects accused of stealing money and items from unlocked vehicles in the region.

The suspects reportedly stole the items from vehicles on the east side of the Greene County village of Catskill on the morning of Monday, April 18, according to the Catskill Police Department.

Police did not identify who the suspects are but said one suspect was arrested and the arrest of the second suspect is pending.

Police also reported that stolen eyeglasses were recovered but the victim never reported the larceny.

Authorities asked residents who live in the area to check their vehicles and report missing items, including anyone who may be missing a pair of Taylor Madison eyeglasses.

"We thank all the residents with surveillance cameras in the area that assisted with the investigation," police said.

