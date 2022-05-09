Police Conduct Search In Case Of Catskill Missing Woman In South Cairo

As the 20-year anniversary of the disappearance of a New York woman approaches, state police continue their search for the mother of three.

Audrey May Herron was just 31 years old when she disappeared without a trace while driving home from work on the night of Aug. 29, 2002, in Greene County in the town of Catskill.

A nurse at an area nursing home, Herron was last seen leaving work around 11 p.m. in her 1994 black Jeep Grande Cherokee.

A grainy video in the area shows what might be Herron's vehicle leaving the area, but that is the only clue.

Vigils have been held, flyers have been hung, a "Dateline" special has aired, and search after search have taken place without any sign of the mother of three young children.

Last week, on Thursday, May 5, members of the state police underwater recovery team searched three area bodies of water in hopes of finding a clue, said the New York State Police.

The search focused on Maurer’s Lake and Potuck Reservoir, which are both located on Schoharie Turnpike in Earlton, and a portion of the Catskill Creek in South Cairo, the department said.

"This was a result of information that was reported in relation to the Audrey Herron missing person case from 2002," state police said.

No evidence or information was developed from the search, they added.

Herron is described as being 5-foot, and 105 pounds with hazel-colored eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark-blue medical scrubs and a green turtle neck, state police said.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Audrey Herron, please call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill at 518-622-8600.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.