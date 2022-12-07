‘Men Outta Business’: Gang Investigation In Hudson Nets 12th Suspect

A 12th suspect has been nabbed as part of a year-long investigation into gang activity and violent crime in the region.

In Columbia County, New York State Police said they’ve been working with the Hudson Police Department since the summer of 2021 to probe organized crime involving several members of the self-proclaimed “Men of Business” gang.

As a play on words, police dubbed their investigation into the group “Men Outta Business.”

The gang has been tied to numerous crimes in Hudson, including attempted murder, drug sales, stolen property, and illegal firearms possession, according to police.

In August 2021, police announced the arrests of 11 individuals for their alleged involvement with the group, including five defendants who were charged with attempted murder in connection with gun violence in Hudson.

A 12th suspect, John Grandinetti, age 30, of Hudson, was arrested Tuesday, July 5, as part of the continued investigation, police said.

He faces charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy, both felonies.

Grandinetti turned himself in at the state police barracks in Livingston and was arraigned before the town of Claverack Court. He was later released on his own recognizance.

The 11 other suspects still have their cases pending in Columbia County Court. They've been identified as:

Larell Roberts, age 29, of Hudson

Kevron Lee, age 28, of Columbiaville

Bruce Pigford, age 30, of Greenport

Joshua Wallace, age 20, of Hudson

Javone Coleman, age 23, of Hudson

Maurice Smith, age 38, of Hudson

Anthony Price-Baynes, age 27, of Hudson

Kyjuan Hotaling, age 18, of Hudson

Khalid Lord, age 38, of Claverack

Kimberly Longe, age 28, of Hudson

Alexander Hall, age 28, of Hudson

