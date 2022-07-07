Man Accused Of Breaking Into Copake Home, Breaking Windows

A local man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a Columbia County home and breaking windows.

New York State Police troopers were called to a home in Copake on Friday, July 1, after the victim returned home and saw that someone had broken in and damaged windows.

Investigators determined that the culprit was Ancram resident Arnold Albright Jr., age 54, who had violated an order of protection, police said.

He was arraigned in the town of Copake court on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal contempt and criminal mischief.

He was being held at the Columbia County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.