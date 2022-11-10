Hudson Tenant Stabs Landlord During Argument Over TV Remote, Police Say

A New York man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his landlord during an argument over a TV remote, authorities said.

Police in Columbia County were called at around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, with reports of a stabbing in the city of Hudson, at a home near Columbia and North Second streets.

An investigation revealed that 52-year-old Randy Shook stabbed his 66-year-old landlord during an argument over possession of a TV remote, Hudson Police said.

The victim suffered a small laceration to his left forearm and was treated by medics. His injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

There were no other reports of injuries stemming from the ordeal.

Shook was arrested on multiple charges, including felony criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned at the City of Hudson Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Columbia County jail without bail.

Shook was expected back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

