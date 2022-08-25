Contact Us
Police & Fire

13 Hospitalized After Passenger Van Crashes On NY Thruway In Greene County

Joe Lombardi
The New York Thruway in Athens (marked in red).
The New York Thruway in Athens (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three people suffered serious injuries and 10 others were also hospitalized after a large passenger van crashed on the New York State Thruway.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 south of Albany, on the southbound side of I-87 near Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.

The preliminary investigation determined that the 14-passenger van lost control, struck a guide rail, and rolled over, state police said.

There were a total of 13 passengers and a driver in the van at the time of the crash, according to police. 

Ambulances have transported all 13 passengers local hospitals, three to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, and 10 to other local hospitals with minor injuries, said police.

The operator of the van was not injured, police said.

The crash caused the hours-long closure of the thruway at Exit 21B.

The Investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

