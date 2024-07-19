Not So Fast: Wanted Fisherman Tries Fleeing From Greene County Cops In Rideshare, Police Say

A Greene County fisherman found himself in handcuffs after he allegedly attempted to flee from police in a rideshare vehicle.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 2, along Catskill Creek in the town of Durham.

Officers with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) spotted a man and woman fishing and asked for their fishing licenses. According to the agency, the man did not have an ID and gave them the name and birthdate of someone else with an active fishing license.

A check of his motorcycle’s license plate revealed that the plate had been reported stolen to the Schodack Police Department.

DEC officers contacted Schodack Police, who informed them that a man matching the fisherman’s description had recently fled during a police pursuit. They also told them the man had violated the terms of his probation and had active bench warrants out of the towns of Schodack and East Greenbush.

When DEC officers returned to the creek to speak to the man, they saw that he had fled the area. A Greene County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was called in and tracked the man through the woods to a waiting vehicle, which he had ordered on a rideshare app.

The man was arrested on suspicion of bail jumping, criminal impersonation, obstructing governmental administration, and fishing without a freshwater fishing license.

Officers seized the motorcycle and turned the man over to Schodack Police.

