Columbia Greene Daily Voice serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a crash and subsequent fire at Essendant Distribution Center in Coxsackie (red pin) on Monday, Dec. 12.
A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a crash and subsequent fire at Essendant Distribution Center in Coxsackie (red pin) on Monday, Dec. 12. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user GummyBone

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region.

Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.

Investigators said Lamont Jackson, of Catskill, was plowing a parking lot when he collided with a stationary box trailer, sparking a fire.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Greene County Sheriff’s officials said the crash is under investigation. 

