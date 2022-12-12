Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region.

Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.

Investigators said Lamont Jackson, of Catskill, was plowing a parking lot when he collided with a stationary box trailer, sparking a fire.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Greene County Sheriff’s officials said the crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.