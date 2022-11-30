Police Issue Alert For Missing Man From Claverack

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man from the region who was reported missing.

Columbia County resident Jacob Kulyniak, age 25, of Claverack, was last seen at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, he was walking on State Route 217 near Roxbury Road in Claverack, police said.

Kulyniak is described as a white man with short brown hair and a thin brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 518-828-3344 or call 911.

