Mountain Rescue: Rangers Carry Injured Hiker Mile To Safety In Catskills

Forest rangers carried an injured hiker a mile to safety after the hiker suffered an ankle injury in the Catskill Mountains.

The hours-long rescue operation began at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Greene County, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Crews were told that a hiker had been injured on the west side of Sugarloaf Mountain, near the town of Hunter.

After reaching the 65-year-old hiker, who is from Connecticut, a ranger determined that additional crews would be needed to carry the hiker the one mile down the mountain in icy conditions, officials said.

Another ten rangers responded to the scene and wrapped the injured hiker in a protective layer and a rescue sled. Using technical rope rigging, the group then carried the hiker the entire mile down “difficult terrain,” according to the DEC.

The injured hiker was finally placed in an ambulance at around 11:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

