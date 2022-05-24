Contact Us
Columbia Greene Daily Voice serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Return to your home site

Menu

Columbia Greene Daily Voice serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Breaking News: NY History Regents Canceled Due To Content That Could Cause Trauma After Buffalo Shooting
News

Hiker Killed After Fall Near Hunter

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve.
A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve. Photo Credit: Department of Environmental Conservation

A Hudson Valley woman has died after she reportedly fell while hiking in the Catskill Forest Preserve.

Forest Rangers were first alerted of trouble at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, with reports of a fallen hiker in Greene County, near Platte Clove Road in the Town of Hunter, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The woman, identified as a resident of Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rangers conducted a technical rope to retrieve her body, DEC officials said.

Her body was turned over to the Greene County Coroner, who will determine an official cause of death.

New York State Police are leading the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.