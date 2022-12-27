Coxsackie Man Sexually Abused Child For Years, Police Say

A 57-year-old man from the region is accused of sexually abusing a child over a period of years, authorities said.

Greene County resident David Rollins, of Coxsackie, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 25, following a joint investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.

The department was initially contacted Thursday, Dec. 22, with a report of an alleged sexual assault of a child, sheriff’s officials said.

A subsequent investigation determined that Rollins had sexually abused the child for several years, beginning when the child was under the age of 11, according to police.

Rollins is charged with first-degree rape, predatory sexual assault against a child, and course of sexual conduct against a child, all felonies.

He was arraigned in Coxsackie Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Greene County jail without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.