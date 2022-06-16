Cairo Man Admits To Attempt To Entice, Transfer Obscene Material To Minor

A Capital District man could spend decades in prison after admitting that he tried to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old child.

Greene County resident Thomas Squires, age 37, of Cairo, pleaded guilty Tuesday, June 14, to attempting to entice and transfer obscene material to a minor, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

Squires admitted that in July and August 2020 he sent graphic, sexually explicit text messages to who he thought was the teen, but was actually an undercover investigator, prosecutors said.

He also repeatedly asked the child for naked photos.

The two eventually arranged to meet for sex at a home in Cairo, prosecutors said. Police arrested Squires when he showed up.

He now faces between 10 years and life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

