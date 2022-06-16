Contact Us
Columbia Greene Daily Voice serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Return to your home site

Menu

Columbia Greene Daily Voice serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
News

Cairo Man Admits To Attempt To Entice, Transfer Obscene Material To Minor

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A Capital District man could spend decades in prison after admitting that he tried to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old child.

Greene County resident Thomas Squires, age 37, of Cairo, pleaded guilty Tuesday, June 14, to attempting to entice and transfer obscene material to a minor, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

Squires admitted that in July and August 2020 he sent graphic, sexually explicit text messages to who he thought was the teen, but was actually an undercover investigator, prosecutors said.

He also repeatedly asked the child for naked photos.

The two eventually arranged to meet for sex at a home in Cairo, prosecutors said. Police arrested Squires when he showed up.

He now faces between 10 years and life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.