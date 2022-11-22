A Family Affair: Father, Son Among 6 Accused In Home Invasion Robbery In Greenville, Police Say

A father and son are among six suspects accused in a violent home invasion robbery in the region, authorities said.

Multiple agencies in Greene County were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, with reports of a home invasion in the town of Greenville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victims told police that several armed individuals broke into their home before assaulting and holding down two occupants until they were able to locate and steal an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Investigators have arrested four suspects in connection with the robbery, including 49-year-old Thomas Mason Sr., and his son, 29-year-old Thomas Mason, Jr., both of Ravena in Albany County.

Also arrested were 30-year-old Colby Hudson, of Coeymans in Albany County, and 22-year-old Morgan Brate, of Albany.

All four were arraigned on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery, along with assault and grand larceny.

They were ordered held at the Greene County jail in lieu of bail.

Police are still searching for two additional suspects, identified as Dezsarai Leno and Robert Viores, in connection with the robbery. The Sheriff’s Office said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 518-943-3300.

