24-Year-Old Killed In Singe-Vehicle Crash In Hunter

A 24-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Capital District.

The wreck happened in Greene County at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the town of Hunter, State police said.

Investigators determined that Luke Niosi, of Coxsackie, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on State Route 23A when he crossed the center line and struck a guardrail.

Paramedics transported Niosi to Columbia Memorial Hospital, but he was pronounced dead in the ambulance, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck and there were no other injuries reported.

According to his public Facebook profile, Niosi attended Siena College in Loudonville from 2016 to 2020.

