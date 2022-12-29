2 Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer's Escort Vehicle Struck On Thruway In New Baltimore

Two people are recovering after a tractor-trailer’s escort vehicle was struck by another car on the Thruway.

The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Greene County, on I-87 in the town of New Baltimore, according to State Police.

Investigators said an oversized flatbed tractor-trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment became disabled near the Coxsackie exit and was partially blocking the southbound right lane.

At the same time, a certified escort vehicle that was traveling with the tractor-trailer was parked behind the flatbed with lights activated to warn approaching traffic.

Police said a minivan traveling southbound struck the escort vehicle from behind, pinning it between the guardrail and the tractor-trailer and trapping two people inside.

They were eventually freed and were taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the minivan were not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

State Police said the crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.