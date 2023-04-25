New Waterfront Restaurant In Coxsackie Praised For 'Awesome Service, Great Food'

Greene County eatery Patrick Henry’s, located in Coxsackie at 48 South River Street, welcomed its first diners on Friday, April 7.

The restaurant occupies a historic, 1908 building that began as a mercantile exchange before later incarnations as Tom’s Cabin, Costello’s, and then the original Patrick Henry’s from 1970 until the 2010’s, owner Dominick Purnomo said on Facebook.

“After an incredible amount of blood, sweat and tears we’re thrilled to bring our vision of a modern day American tavern to you,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming you.”

Its menu boasts several signature pizzas, including the White Clam Pizza, as well as burgers, chicken wings, salads, and thick-cut fries topped with blue cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and scallions.

There are also vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Just weeks into business, the eatery has already garnered positive reviews online, including one Facebook user who praised its “awesome service, friendly staff, and great food.”

Another diner was equally impressed, writing on Restaurant Guru of its “great atmosphere, amazing service, and delicious and unique cocktails.”

“Highly recommend,” they wrote. “Don't get me started on the food. The pizza is perfectly cooked with amazing fresh and local toppings.”

Patrick Henry’s is open Tuesday through Saturday, with the bar opening at 3 p.m. and the kitchen at 4 p.m. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.