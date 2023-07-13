Missing A Snake? Slithery Intruder Found At Hudson Business

The slithery surprise was found Wednesday morning, July 12, in Columbia County, inside a business in the city of Hudson on Fairview Avenue.

“Does this little guy look familiar to you?” the Hudson Police Department asked on Facebook.

The department identified the orange snake as a boa constrictor, though many people in the comments pointed out that it may actually be a corn snake.

The species is typically found throughout the southeastern and central United States.

“Certain he’s a corn snake,” one commenter wrote. “Looks hungry too.”

While the comment section was filled with its share of antipathy, not everyone was grossed out by the unexpected guest.

“What a cutie!” Stacie Cole, of Greenport in Suffolk County, said.

“Beautiful. I hope he finds a good home,” added Mary Anne Perez.

Saratoga County’s Lindsey McKinney, however, was not quite as welcoming.

“That’s a nope rope for me,” she said.

It was not immediately clear if the snake had retained an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson City Police Department at 518-828-3388.

