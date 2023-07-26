Have You Seen Her? 14-Year-Old Philmont Girl Missing

Columbia County resident Alexianna "Lexi" Bridgham, of Philmont, was reported missing on Wednesday, July 26 by her family, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Lexi is described as being 5-foot-5, 200 pounds with dark brown hair, and shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt with multicolor paint marks over a black tube top, light blue jeans, and purple Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lexi is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. Please reference case# 11536518.

