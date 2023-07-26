Thunderstorm 84°

SHARE

Have You Seen Her? 14-Year-Old Philmont Girl Missing

State Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old who is missing.

Missing: Alexianna "Lexi" Bridgham
Missing: Alexianna "Lexi" Bridgham Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Columbia County resident Alexianna "Lexi" Bridgham, of Philmont, was reported missing on Wednesday, July 26 by her family, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Lexi is described as being 5-foot-5, 200 pounds with dark brown hair, and shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt with multicolor paint marks over a black tube top, light blue jeans, and purple Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lexi is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. Please reference case# 11536518.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE