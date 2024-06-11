Fair 75°

Girl Accused Of Setting Fire That Killed 58-Year-Old In Livingston

A 15-year-old girl is charged with murder after allegedly setting a residential fire in the region that killed a man.

Fire truck

 Photo Credit: Canva/Joe_Potato
Emergency crews in Columbia County responded to a Livingston home on State Route 9 on Friday, June 7, for a residential fire with people trapped inside.

A male resident was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New York State Police. On Monday, June 10, investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Edmund Metz.

Following an investigation, police determined that the fire was deliberately set by a 15-year-old girl. 

The teen was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder with depraved indifference to human life and arson, both felonies. Her case is being handled by Columbia County Family Court. 

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, but relatives told WTEN the two are relatives.

