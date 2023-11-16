'Get In': Creeper Van Driver Tries Kidnapping 10-Year-Old Near Hudson Home, Police Say

The Columbia County incident happened at around noon Thursday, Nov. 16, in the city of Hudson, near the Crosswinds Apartments on Harry Howard Avenue.

According to Hudson Police, the boy was walking along the road when a white van pulled up next to him.

The driver, described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, reportedly told the boy to get in the vehicle.

Clearly alarmed by the command, the boy ran to his 13-year-old sister for safety, police said.

The girl witnessed the van stopping near her brother, but she told officers she was unable to hear what was said.

Investigators were able to use nearby surveillance cameras to pull up video of the van. A still image released by police appears to show the driver wearing a red shirt and a passenger wearing white.

No other suspect information was given.

Hudson Police Chief Mishanda Franklin said the boy and his family are safe, and the incident is under investigation.

“We understand the concern this incident has raised in our community. The safety of our residents, especially our children, is our top priority,” Franklin said.

“Rest assured, we are working tirelessly on this investigation. Our commitment to ensuring the well-being of every individual remains unwavering.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 518-828-3388.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.