Food Network Chef Nancy Fuller Lists 'Extraordinary’ Historic Hudson Farmhouse For $4M

Food Network star and chef Nancy Fuller is parting ways with her historic Hudson Valley estate, located in Columbia County outside the city of Hudson. Asking price? $3.995 million.

The 75-year-old Fuller, who co-owns Ginsberg’s Foods and appears as a judge on the Food Network competition series "Holiday Baking Championship," has filmed more than 80 episodes of her own show, “Farmhouse Rules” at the property, known locally as Locust Dale Farm.

Situated on 143 “peaceful farmland” acres, the impressive residence boasts over 6,400 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

“Locust Dale Farm, known also as the Conyn-Van Rensselaer homestead, is an incredible example of a fully and meticulously restored 1766 Dutch home that is fit for modern living,” reads the listing from Compass.

Inside the rustic abode, new buyers will enjoy four wood-burning fireplaces, a media room, master suite, and two-car garage. Listing photos show exposed wood beam ceilings throughout.

Most visitors, however, will probably head straight for the “modern” kitchen, the setting for Fuller's hit TV show that boasts hidden refrigerator drawers. Her favorite space is the home’s classic beehive oven, she revealed in a 2018 tour that aired on NBC’s "Today Show."

“The front… is where you cook your pies and your cakes, anything that you would use an over for,” she says in the clip.

Outside, many original outbuildings remain, including an 1860 barn, corn crib, stone well, and icehouse. There’s also a 75-acre cornfield.

The property, previously listed for $5.95 million in August 2020, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In addition to "Holiday Baking Championship", Fuller judges contestants on Food Network’s "Clash of the Grandmas" and "Spring Baking Championship."

She shares six children and thirteen grandchildren with husband David Ginsberg.

