Family Fight Ends With Man Stabbed In Hudson, Police Say

In Columbia County, police in the city of Hudson were called at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 2, with reports of a large fight near North 5th street and Long Alley.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest with a knife, according to Hudson Police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center, where is listed in stable condition.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses to the stabbing, however none were willing to cooperate with police.

No suspects had been identified or arrested as of Monday, July 3.

Police described the attack and an isolated incident involving an ongoing dispute between two members of the same family.

The New York State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Hudson City Police Department at 518-828-3388.

