Drunk 16-Year-Old Driver With 9 Passengers Busted Going Over 100 MPH In New Lebanon, Police Say

The incident happened Sunday, July 23, in Columbia County, on Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon, according to New York State Police.

A trooper stopped the teen’s Honda Civic after reportedly observing the car going over 100 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

The trooper determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They also found nine other teen passengers inside the car, two of whom were riding in the trunk.

The driver was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, Leandra’s Law. All ten teens were then released to their parents.

