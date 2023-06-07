Ditch Device, Jam Out: Phone-Free Music Festival To Be Held In Greenville

In Greene County, the third annual Over Yondr Festival returns to Greenville on Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18.

The gathering, set on a farm in the foothills of the Catskills, is described on its website as being “somewhere between your best friend’s house party and a music festival.”

Notably, it is also a phone-free event. Attendees’ cell phones are secured in “Yondr” pouches and can only be used in designated areas.

When it comes to the music, you won’t find any fixed genre here as the bands “are those of your favorite playlists,” reads the website.

“From dreamy afternoon sounds to evening dance parties. Catch an act on the main stage or meet us in the living room.”

Among the acts playing on Friday is the group “Melt,” described as a medley of synth, soul, and psychedelia with “heartfelt” vocals, mellow rhythms, and an “exuberant” brass section.

On Saturday, attendees can catch singer/songwriter Kweku Collins, offering up elements of indie, electronic, and R&B, according to organizers.

The festival will also include food and beverage trucks, as well as camping, lawn games, line dancing, a scavenger hunt, and a slip n’ slide.

More information can be found on the Over Yondr Festival website.

