Columbia County Woman Accused Of Stalking

New York State Police in Columbia County from the Livingston barracks say an investigation determined Tara Tomlin, age 29, of Elizaville, contacted the past and current employer of the victim to make false allegations of drug use and inappropriate behavior.

On Tuesday, June 25, Tomlin was charged with:

Aggravated harassment in the second degree,

Stalking in the fourth degree.

Tomlin was arraigned before the city of Hudson Court and released on her own recognizance to reappear on Tuesday, July 2.

