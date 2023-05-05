App Leads To Teen Car Thief, 'Violent Struggle' With Cops In Hudson, Police Say

Police in Columbia County were called at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 4, with reports that a woman’s SUV had been stolen in Hudson, near Warren and 5th streets, according to Hudson Police.

Fortunately for the victim, she has an app on her phone that allowed investigators to track the vehicle right to the suspect’s doorstep.

Using the app, officers found the vehicle approximately four blocks away, near Columbia and 1st streets, where they identified the suspect as Darrick Sanchez, age 18, of Hudson.

As officers attempted to arrest him, a “violent struggle” ensued, with one sergeant’s body camera being destroyed, Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore said in a statement.

Officers eventually used a TASER device on Sanchez and were able to get him in handcuffs.

“The guys did a great job by cleverly using a Kia app to track the car,” Moore said. “Thankfully no one was injured.”

At the time of his arrest, Sanchez was found with a revolver, along with the victim’s stolen credit card and a small quantity of a controlled drug, according to police. Officers also seized $1,729 in cash.

Sanchez was ultimately released by a judge after being arraigned in Hudson City Court on the following charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny/stolen motor vehicle (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property/credit card (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon/previous conviction (felony)

Criminal possession of a firearm/handgun (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Controlled substance in non-original container

Sanchez is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, May 11. A judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health assessment.

