Alert Issued For Missing 33-Year-Old City Of Hudson Woman

New York State Police issued an alert on Sunday, July 21, noting that Columbia County resident Hope Marie Duntz, of the city of Hudson, was reported missing by her family.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 155 pounds. She has blonde hair with green tips and blue eyes.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 845-677-7300.

