Columbia County resident Sarah Magner, age 28, of Hudson, may also go by the name Ashley, Hudson Police announced Thursday, June 6.

Magner is 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and scars on her face

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 518-828-3388.

