‘You Piece Of S***’: Ex-NY Rep. George Santos Blames NYC Mayor For Car Burglar In Video Rant

In a video rant posted on X Tuesday, Dec. 26, the ex-Republican Congressman revealed the “Christmas gift” that he received this year: A smashed car window.

“Oh Mayor Adams, you are so good at running this city,” Santos says in the clip. “I never thought I’d experience this in my life. But I guess we’re back to New York City in the ‘70s.”

He then pans the camera, showing a “freshly broken” rear window.

“Look at that, Mayor Adams. This is the city you’re running,” he continues. “You were a cop, right? You piece of s***? Is that how you’re keeping the city safe, you f***ing animal?”

Santos goes on to claim that the vehicle is “brand-new.”

“Like, literally, a brand f***ing new car.”

The ex-representative then proceeds to warn people not to move to New York City, telling them to “stay the f*** away from here.”

“This city only cares to f*** over Americans and take our taxpayer dollars and shove it in the a**es of these migrants while the city is dangerous,” he says. “We can’t even street park our car.”

Santos doesn’t say where in the city the alleged break-in occurred but assures his viewers that it’s “not in the ghetto."

“This isn’t that kind of neighborhood. I’m not in the hood.”

At least five other cars were broken into, he says before again attacking the city’s Democratic Mayor Eric Adams.

“So, you all tell me, what are you doing, Mayor Adams? You should f***ing resign you piece of s***. You were a cop. You should know better,” he says. “You should know how to run this city, but no, you’re a f***ing inept a**hole. F*** you Adams.”

Unsurprisingly, the rant caught the attention of Adams’ office, with his deputy mayor of communications, Fabien Levy, suggesting that Santos made the whole thing up.

“99% sure you broke into the car yourself….” Levy said on X.

Levy later said the NYPD confirmed that the car is a 2018 and “NOT new as you falsely claimed, @MrSantosNY.”

Levy went on to say that he checked the car’s Kelley Blue Book value and claimed that Santos “overvalued it… but that’s no surprise.”

“Sorry but when something is new to me as in I just bought it.. it’s new…” Santos responded.

“Secondly, I have no valuation for the car so you're making s*** up now. I’m curious to know if this is what my taxes go to in NYC, funding a hack non-elected bureaucrat to attack me a private citizen on social media?”

Santos – whose former 3rd District represents parts of Nassau County and Queens – was expelled from the House in an historic vote on Friday, Dec. 1 after the House Ethics Committee found he likely committed crimes.

He is facing 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.