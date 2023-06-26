Wrong-Way Driver: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hudson Valley Crash

The crash took place in Orange County on Saturday evening in the area of Route 9W and Conway Road in the town of Newburgh, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. Adam Zeilberger.

According to Zeilberger, a preliminary investigation found that a 2023 Kia Forte driven by a 44-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Route 9W when it crashed into a 2021 Honda CRV driven by a 50-year-old man with three passengers including a 10-month-old child.

It is believed that Kia was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of travel, Zeilberger said.

A 60-year-old woman who was a front seat passenger in the Honda was transported to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

All other passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the town of Newburgh Police assisted by the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Police.

Also assisting at the scene included:

New Windsor EMS

Town of Marlboro PD

Marlboro and Middle Hope fire departments

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

