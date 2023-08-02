Partly Cloudy 77°

Worker Critical After 40-Foot Fall Through Skylight At Hudson Valley School

A construction worker is in critical condition after falling some 40 feet through a skylight at a Hudson Valley middle school.

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Dutchess County around 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Union Vale Middle School in Lagrangeville. 

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the man was working on the skylight when he fell.

The unidentified man was airlifted by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, Harris said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

