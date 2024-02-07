Worker Airlifted To Hospital After Falling 7 Stories In Rockland

The incident took place in Rockland County around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Bowline Power Plant in West Haverstraw.

According to Chief Bob LaGrow of the West Haverstraw Fire Department, the worker fell into the shaft of the hopper of the ductwork and fell seven stories, landing on a base platform.

Firefighters searched for the employee, finding him on the second floor of the hopper, LaGrow said. Thinking they may need a technical rescue, a call was put out to the Rockland County Technical Rescue Rope Team.

While waiting, firefighters located the trapped man and using power tools, were able to cut through the metal, insulation, and 1/4-inch steel to create an opening and pull the man out, LaGrow said.

Due to his injuries, the man was taken by EMS about 2,000 feet to an awaiting helicopter where he was loaded and transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition, LaGrow added.

West Haverstraw Fire Department was assisted by the Thiells Fire Department, who cover the area.

The man's name and condition were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

