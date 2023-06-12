Woman Ticketed After Bicyclist Injured In Route 9W Crash

The bicyclist was hit on Route 9W by the Toyota Corolla in Bergen County at Palisades Interstate Parkway Exit 4 shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Alpine Acting Police Chief Matthew S. Kent said.

Members of the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took the bicyclist to Hackensack University Medical Center with face and back pain, the chief said.

The driver, a 79-year-old resident of Ardsley, was unharmed. She received a summons for failing to stop, Kent said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.