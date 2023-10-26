Woman Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Orange County

The collision took place in Orange County on I-84 around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Montgomery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer struck the rear of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 30-year-old Orange County resident from the town of Monroe, pushing that vehicle into the rear of another tractor-trailer, state police said.

The woman was entrapped in her vehicle and was extracted by the town of Montgomery Fire, EMS, and paramedics.

She was flown by Medi-Vac to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer was operated by a 30-year-old man from Fayetteville, Texas.

The second truck was driven by a 55-year-old man from Owego, New York in Tioga County.

All vehicles were traveling east at the time.

This incident is still under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.