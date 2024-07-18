Woman Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, on Route 9 near Rochambeau Lane in the town of Poughkeepsie.

According to Capt. Michael O'Dowd of the town of Poughkeepsie Police said a 2017 Chevrolet sedan driven by a Poughkeepsie man made a left turn from the southbound side of South Road into the northbound side of South Road.

O'Dowd said that the Chevrolet collided with a 2017 Hyundai hatchback driven by a Poughkeepsie woman traveling north during the turn.

The woman received serious physical injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask any witnesses to contact the Traffic Division at 845-790-4686.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

