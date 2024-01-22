Woman Nabbed Shoplifting $1K In Goods From Hudson Valley Stores, Police Say

Westchester County resident Analda Robertson, of Mount Vernon, was charged on Sunday, Jan. 21, after New York State Police were notified by a manager of an Orange County Price Chopper store in Wallkill that she left the store with a cart full of items without paying, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Robertson was spotted placing the items in a 2008 Volvo XC90. A trooper located the car on Crystal Run Road in Wallkill and attempted a traffic stop, Nevel said.

Nevel said Robertson refused to stop and took officers on a pursuit during which she struck the trooper's vehicle and another car.

She was eventually stopped a short time later on Blumel Road and arrested, Nevel said.

A search of Robertson’s vehicle yielded over $1,100 worth of stolen items from numerous stores in the Wallkill area, he added.

She was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal mischief

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Petit larceny

Fleeing police in a vehicle

Reckless endangerment

She was also issued 80 traffic tickets all returnable to the Town of Wallkill Court.

Robertson was arraigned at the Orange County Central Arraignment Center and remanded to Orange County Jail on $ 500 cash/$1,000 bond/$2,000 secured bond.

She has a return date to the Town of Wallkill Court on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

