Woman Nabbed In Fatal Rockland County Hit-Run Crash That Killed Popular Window Washer

Rockland County resident Rosana Pelaez Dipaolo, of Pomona, was charged Thursday, Feb. 8 with the Friday, Jan. 26 crash on Thiells Mt. Ivy Road in Haverstraw during the early morning hours.

The Town of Haverstraw Detective Bureau concluded its investigation into the fatal hit-and-run accident and found that the victim, identified as Daniel DeSerio, age 72, was struck by two vehicles, said Capt. John Gould Jr. of the Haverstraw Police.

One vehicle stopped at the scene and called 911 reporting the incident and requested medical personnel to the scene, Gouldl said. The other vehicle fled that scene southbound on Thiells Mt. Ivy Road.

The investigation was able to Pleaez Dipaolo by specific vehicle parts recovered at the scene, the captain added.

Pelaez Dipaolo was charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving a death

Aggravated unlicensed operator/permanent revocation

Circumvent an interlock device

Aggravated unlicensed operator

She was released on her own recognizance.

DeSerio was well-known in Nyack and Piermont for washing windows for almost 25 years, according to his obituary.

"Dan was a part of the fabric of Nyack and Piermont as he performed his window washing over the past 24 years," his obituary said. "We know his radiant smile and witty personality will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him."

