Woman ID'd In Dismembered Remains Case Has Further Ties To Hudson Valley

Suffolk County Police said the severed remains of Donna Conneely, age 59, were discovered Thursday, Feb. 29, at Babylon’s Southards Pond Park.

Homicide detectives located additional remains on Tuesday, March 5, at Bethpage State Park and in a wooded residential area in West Babylon.

A 53-year-old man whose remains were found in the same areas has not been publicly identified.

Conneely was a Dutchess County native originally from Fishkill, according to her Facebook profile. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and had recently lived in the Northern Westchester town of Yorktown.

According to her profile, Conneely was in a domestic partnership with Malcolm Brown, a Yonkers resident who relatives told News12 is the male victim in the case.

The following suspects were arrested in connection with the case following a search of an Amityville residence on Railroad Avenue:

Steven Brown, age 44

Jeffrey Mackey, age 38

Amanda Wallace, age 40

Alexis Nieves, age 33

All four were charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and concealing a human corpse. They were later released from custody with GPS monitoring devices as their charges were not eligible for bail under changes to state law passed in 2019.

The suspects’ release prompted Long Island Republican State Sen. Anthony Palumbo to introduce new legislation that would make dismembering or concealing a human corpse a felony.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.