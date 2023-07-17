Woman From Region Shot In Stomach, Suspect On Run

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 5 p.m., Saturday, July 15 in Building 19, of the Sleepy Hollow Apartments in Monticello.

A 27-year-old Monticello woman was shot once in the abdomen during an altercation. The victim was transported by private vehicle from the scene of the shooting, prior to police arriving, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police.

A Sullivan County Sheriff's patrol located the vehicle transporting the victim while it was en route to Garnet Harris Medical Center and provided an escort to the emergency room.

The victim was later transported to Garnet Orange Medical Center via helicopter and is listed as being in stable condition at this time, Johnstone said.

A search for the suspect in the complex following the shooting was negative, he added.

An investigation is actively ongoing at this time and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

Monticello Police are being assisted by the New York State Police, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office.

This is the second person to be shot this year, at the same location of the complex. In April, a 20-year-old man was also shot. That investigation is still continuing.

