Woman From Region Nabbed For Burglary, Drug Possession, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Samantha J. Ripley, of Monticello, was charged on Friday, Dec. 29 ,2023 after a witness called police after allegedly watching her pry a door off a business.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police, an eyewitness alerted officers after observing Ripley pulling and prying at a rear door of the building before she entered it.

Monticello officers arrived and arrested Ripley as she exited the building, Johnstone said.

Ripley was in possession of a long-handled screwdriver and 600 milligrams of crack cocaine when arrested, he added.

She had also damaged four doors located inside the building during the burglary, police said

Ripley was charged with:

Burglary

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Possession of burglar tools

Four counts of criminal mischief

Per state bail guidelines, Ripley was released on an appearance ticket.

