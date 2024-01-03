Mostly Cloudy 34°

Woman From Region Nabbed For Burglary, Drug Possession, Police Say

A 32-year-old woman from the region was allegedly busted for attempting to break into a building and possession of drugs after she was caught with burglary tools.

Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department
Sullivan County resident Samantha J. Ripley, of Monticello, was charged on Friday, Dec. 29 ,2023 after a witness called police after allegedly watching her pry a door off a business. 

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police, an eyewitness alerted officers after observing Ripley pulling and prying at a rear door of the building before she entered it.

Monticello officers arrived and arrested Ripley as she exited the building, Johnstone said.

 Ripley was in possession of a long-handled screwdriver and 600 milligrams of crack cocaine when arrested, he added.

She  had also damaged four doors located inside the building during the burglary, police said

Ripley was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of burglar tools
  • Four counts of criminal mischief

Per state bail guidelines, Ripley was released on an appearance ticket.

