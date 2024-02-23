Woman From Region Charged With Making A Threat Of Mass Harm Against School

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 5:20 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22 in the village of Liberty.

According to Chief Steven D'Agata of the Liberty Police Department, Chiffvon Steele, age 42, of Liberty, commented to staff at Liberty Middle School that she would “blow this [expletive] place up."

The threat was made to a staff member outside of the building during a heated conversation. Steele then left the scene.

Liberty Police immediately responded and began an investigation. At 7 p.m. Steele was located and taken into custody at the Village of Liberty Police Department.

Steele was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and per bail reform laws immediately released pending further court appearance.

“The Liberty Police Department investigates any and all threats against members of our school community with the highest level of urgency and thoroughness," D’Agata stated. "While in this instance the investigation concluded that the defendant possessed neither the intent nor the capability of committing the conduct threatened, her statement was nevertheless unlawful and disruptive to the school community."

