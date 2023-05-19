Woman, Age 36, Killed In Crash While Pulling Into Son's Youth Baseball Game In Hudson Valley

Putnam County resident Kaylyn Anna Touhey, of Carmel, was killed on Tuesday, May 16 at the age of 36 when she was rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic while pulling into her son Benjamin's baseball game in the hamlet of Milton in Ulster County just before 5:40 p.m.

According to Marlborough Police, a black Nissan driven by a 42-year-old Dutchess County woman from Hopewell Junction had been traveling north on Route 9W when she collided with a white Nissan driven by Touhey, who had been stopped at the intersection with New Road while attempting to make a left turn.

After being struck, Touhey's Nissan was forced into the southbound lane and was hit by a tow truck that had been traveling south.

Touhey was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she later died from her injuries.

Touhey is being remembered by countless people as a loving mother who was determined to give her son the best life he could possibly have.

According to her obituary, Touhey was always working to better herself in order to do this, including working at both Remax Realty and a local cafe to support herself and her son, in addition to other jobs as well.

"You were lucky if you could keep up with her," her obituary read.

In addition to being a determined mother, Touhey was also a talented makeup artist and aesthetician who was known for lighting a fire in any room she was in with her positive, contagious energy.

"She didn’t bring the party – she was the party," her obituary said, also adding that she had a passion for making people look and feel beautiful.

In return, Touhey would often expect nothing, which led her to gain a reputation as a generous soul who took joy in making others happy.

Now, since her death, community members have been returning the favor by raising nearly $40,000 for Touhey's family in a GoFundMe started by her friends and family.

"It's imperative that we come together to support her and Benjamin at this time," the fundraiser's organizers wrote, also adding, "Coming together to support Benjamin would have been her last wish."

As of early Friday evening, May 19, around $40,000 had been raised out of a goal of $100,000.

Although Touhey may be gone, her loved ones are taking solace in her memory.

"If you knew Kaylyn, you were lucky, she was one of a kind," her friends and family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"She was a truly talented, loving, generous, and kind soul," they added, continuing, "Please always remember Kaylyn and the light she brought into our lives."

Those wishing to donate to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

A visitation for Touhey will be held on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at the Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home in Carmel located at 15 Church St.

