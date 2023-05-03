Woman Charged In Connection To Fatal Rockland Crash

The crash happened in Rockland County Saturday, Jan. 28 around 10 a.m. in the town of Ramapo at the intersection of Airmont Road and Route 59.

New Jersey resident Sherlyne Bazile, from Mahwah in Bergen County, was arrested on Wednesday, May 3, and charged with:

Manslaughter

Reckless endangerment

Assault

Reckless Driving

"Alcohol intoxication and drug impairment are not suspected as contributing factors in this crash," said Lt. Michael Gannon, of the Ramapo Police.

During the crash, Bazile was driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Route 59 when at the intersection at Airmont Road, she crossed over into the westbound lane and of Route 59 traffic and struck a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, being driven by an 85-year-old Montebello resident, Gannon said.

Both the Nissan Rogue and the Hyundai Sonata then struck a tow truck that was being driven by a 58-year-old resident of Airmont, which was also in the westbound lane of traffic, he added.

The 85-year-old driver of the Hyundai Sonata died from his injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Bazile was arraigned and released without bail as per state reform laws.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.