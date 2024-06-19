Woman, 18, Stole $49K In Handbags, Jewelry From NYU Roommate, Sold Them Online: Nypd

Kaitlyn Fung, of Old Tappan, was charged on Thursday, May 2 with grand larceny after confessing to taking a 19-year-old complainant's ring, bracelet, tote, enclave, and top, totaling about $49,000, the NYPD tells Daily Voice. Fung then sold the items online, the NYPD said.

Fung and her mother are both named in a lawsuit filed by 19-year-old Aurora Agapov, whose father is Andre Agapov, the CEO of a gold mining company, NBC News reports.

According to NBC, Fung swiped an 18-karat ring worth $24,000 and a $4,000 Chanel handbag, and was in the process of selling them on The RealReal, an online consignment shop. Fung had successfully sold a Bvlgari necklace for about $2,400 — more than $10,000 under market value — and Chanel bracelet, the outlet said.

