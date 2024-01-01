Drizzle 38°

Winter Storm Possible For First Week Of 2024: Here's Current Outlook

New Year's Day has arrived with scattered sprinkles and snow flurries in parts of the region and there will be separate chances for more precipitation in the first week of 2024, including a potentially significant winter storm.

A radar image of the region at about 7:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 1.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
New Year's Day will be chilly with a high temperature ranging from 40 degrees to the low 40s. Skies will be mainly cloudy but there will be some peeks of sun.

Dry conditions will continue on both Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Wednesday, Jan. 3 with mainly clear skies and a high temperature in the low 40s. Wind-chill values will be in the 20s on Tuesday.

The potential for a storm on Thursday, Jan. 4 has lowered, with the system now tracking farther south where it will bring mainly rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

There is still a chance for rain or snow showers in parts of the Northeast. Thursday's high temperature will be in the low 40s.

Friday, Jan. 5 will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the mid-30s.

The week could wrap up with a potential storm. 

Current models have it arriving in the evening on Saturday, Jan. 6 with a mix or rain and snow with a changeover to snow overnight into Sunday, Jan. 7.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall totals.

