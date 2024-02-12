Major Storm: Be Ready For Snow, Power Outages, Poor Driving Conditions, Hochul Warns NYers

Hochul's warning comes ahead of a storm system predicted to arrive overnight on Monday, Feb. 12, and continue through Tuesday evening, Feb. 13.

The storm is currently predicted to bring a widespread 8 to 12 inches of snow to the Mid-Hudson Valley region, with snowfall rates racing up to 2 inches per hour at times. Additionally, portions of Long Island and New York City see a half-foot or more of accumulation.

In addition to the white stuff, wind gusts could reach 25 to 40 miles per hour during the storm, primarily off the south shores of Long Island. The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds could cause reduced visibility in areas impacted by the storm, especially during Tuesday's morning commute, officials said.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy in New York City and Long Island, and less so for the Mid-Hudson region.

"Even though we’re coming out of a few days of record high temperatures, this storm is a stark reminder that winter is still alive and well," Hochul said, adding, "This storm will bring plenty of hazards with it from heavy snow piling up fast to wind, which will bring low visibility and some power outages. Please heed warnings from your local media outlets, as my team will continue to monitor the storm until it’s long gone.”

In addition to warning residents to prepare for the storm's effects, Hochul also detailed plans for a ban on empty and tandem tractor-trailers that will be implemented on Interstate 84 from the Connecticut border to the Pennsylvania line beginning at midnight on Tuesday, in addition to the following highways:

Interstate 87 between Interstate 90 and the New York City line;

The Berkshire Connector between I-87 to the Massachusetts state line;

Interstate 95 between the Bruckner Expressway to the Connecticut state line;

Interstate 287 between I-87 and I-95.

The bans come as a result of expected "dangerous or impossible" driving conditions, officials said.

To help drivers who become stuck in the snow, tow services will be provided on the following highways:

I-84 in Putnam County;

I-84 in Orange County;

I-684 in Putnam County.

Residents are warned to only drive if necessary.

Those who lose power during the storm can report their outage by calling these numbers:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714;

Con Edison: 800-752-6633;

National Grid: 800-867-5222;

NYSEG: 800-572-1131;

O&R: 877-434-4100;

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075;

RG&E: 800-743-1701.

